×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

13 arrested in eThekwini municipality strike in court for public violence

By Lwazi Hlangu - 06 March 2024 - 14:20
Some of the eThekwini municipality workers arrested for violating a court order preventing them from striking appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Some of the eThekwini municipality workers arrested for violating a court order preventing them from striking appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Thirteen eThekwini municipal employees will remain in custody until their bail application next week while the state verifies their background.

The employees were arrested on Monday outside municipal offices on Electron Road, where they were allegedly part of a group of more than 1,000 who burnt trees, forced other municipal employees out of offices and damaged the gate in the wildcat strike.

They appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of public violence and tampering and damaging infrastructure.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender asked for the matter to be adjourned for the state to profile and verify the background of the accused.

Defence lawyer Xolani Mthembu did not oppose the state’s request but pointed out the accused had already been in custody for two days and had provided their details.

Govender said their request was to confirm if all the accused were municipal workers.

“The state is aware they have been detained for the past two days but because of the chaos [in the strike] the state needs to determine whether they were all employed by eThekwini municipality,” he said.

The state asked for the matter to be set down for next week with the formal bail application.

The accused were remanded until their bail application on March 13 and 14, where the state will oppose bail.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union confirmed the 13 accused belong to their union but refused to comment after Wednesday's proceedings.

TimesLIVE

Three charged for alleged R148m VBS Mutual Bank corruption

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with VBS Bank corruption involving R148m are expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate’s court on ...
News
5 hours ago

13 municipal workers arrested after violent eThekwini strikes

Thirteen municipal employees are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday after violent strikes in eThekwini.
News
1 day ago

Cop arrested over death of teen in hit-and-run crash after car plates found

A police sergeant appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run accident.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court