KZN ANC chair Siboniso Duma seemingly never leaving premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's side during major government events has resulted in renewed debate this week over sentiments that he is “overshadowing” the premier.
Duma, who is also the provincial MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, was pictured by the provincial government standing next to Dube-Ncube while she was greeting police officers during the opening of the provincial legislature. The picture, published by the provincial government on social media platforms, sparked debate over whether Duma was “overshadowing” the premier.
The “overshadowing” sentiments started last year when Duma, during the Springbok Rugby World Cup trophy tour, lifted the Webb Ellis Cup during a photo opportunity meant to feature Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the premier.
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa criticised Duma, saying he “had undermined” female leadership.
“What Siboniso Duma is doing is exactly the same as undermining women's leadership. He is acting like the premier needs a nanny. Why did they choose her if they did not trust her? In the governing party they do not trust each other. It is in the interest of the people of this province to free themselves from what is now prevailing, a fake provincial government,” Hlengwa told party supporters on Wednesday.
IN PICS | KZN premier Dube-Ncube's 'shadow' in the spotlight again
Siboniso Duma accused of undermining female leadership
DA MP Dean Macpherson, who attended the KZN legislature opening, concurred.
“It’s difficult to work out who’s the real premier. Since when does an MEC receive a salute? Siboniso Duma has shown he has no problem in undermining a sitting premier because he knows there will be no consequences from the ANC. This man must never be allowed to become an actual premier,” Macpherson said.
“It’s truly disgusting how Siboniso Duma is allowed to follow and overshadow the premier the entire time. He’s even allowed to walk in at the opening with her. In which other province is this nonsense allowed?”
Gauteng human settlements and infrastructure spokesperson Castro Ngobese, joining the debate on social media, put a spotlight on the relationship between former premier Willies Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala.
“He [Zikalala] served with humility and demonstrated servant leadership as MEC for economic development, tourism and environment. He never abused his party position as chair to intimidate or bully then-premier Willies Mchunu. They displayed maturity when leading KZN's provincial government. On not a single occasion did they try to outshine each other, irrespective of the different leadership roles in the ANC,” Ngobese said.
Previously speaking in the debate, Dube-Ncube said she did not believe she could be overshadowed, saying she was a strong enough leader.
“I do not believe I can be overshadowed. I am woman enough, strong enough, a leader enough. I do not believe that any woman at any time needs to feel overshadowed. I think we need to understand that we are leaders in our own right, we should not feel intimidated in any way,” said Dube-Ncube.
