South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 16 February 2024 - 10:39

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is continuing on Friday at the Pretoria high court.

The state has accused the first suspect in the murder case, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, of fabricating a story and tailoring evidence.

“I put it to you that you are fabricating a story. You are tailoring the evidence as you go along,” said prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda.

This after allegations made by Sibiya, including that  lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda was present when he was forced to sign an alleged confession statement.

