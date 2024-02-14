×

South Africa

IN PICS | Afcon bronze medallists Bafana Bafana return home

14 February 2024 - 08:14
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Following their brilliant performance that earned them a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana arrived at OR Tambo International Airport at 4am on Wednesday.

The national team was greeted with a heroes' welcome where fans and dignitaries were in attendance. Unlike during the return of Banyana Banyana when they won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, there was no special stage erected, or events including music, outside OR Tambo airport due to security reasons.

Bafana beat Democratic Republic of the Congo on penalties in Abidjan on Saturday to claim the bronze medal under coach Hugo Broos, the Belgian who won the trophy with Cameroon in 2017. 

 

Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

