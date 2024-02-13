×

South Africa

Sanral increases toll fees: this is how much you will pay

The tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the CPI

By Staff Writer - 13 February 2024 - 13:45
Toll fees increase on March 1.
Image: 123RF

Tariffs at toll gates across the country will increase by 6.25% on March 1.

The tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the consumer price index (CPI) and the latest increase is less than last year’s 6.58% adjustment, says Vusi Mona, Sanral’s GM for communications and marketing.

He said toll revenue was necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, and service debt incurred to implement toll road projects.

“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that Sanral fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens.”

He said key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, was a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport, and therefore it needed to be robust and extensive enough to meet industrial, commercial and household needs.

