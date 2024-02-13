Tariffs at toll gates across the country will increase by 6.25% on March 1.
The tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the consumer price index (CPI) and the latest increase is less than last year’s 6.58% adjustment, says Vusi Mona, Sanral’s GM for communications and marketing.
He said toll revenue was necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, and service debt incurred to implement toll road projects.
“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that Sanral fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens.”
He said key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, was a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport, and therefore it needed to be robust and extensive enough to meet industrial, commercial and household needs.
Sanral increases toll fees: this is how much you will pay
The tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the CPI
Image: 123RF
“Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” said Mona.
From March 1, class 1 motorists travelling between Joburg and Cape Town will pay R230 at the four toll gates along the route, compared with the current R219.50. Class 1 covers all light vehicles including cars, motorcycles, and cars towing trailers.
Fees at the five toll gates on the N17 route from Springs to Ermelo via Krugersdorp will rise from R133.50 to R141.50.
Along the Joburg-Durban N3 route, Marian Hill is the only toll gate run by Sanral with the fee increasing from R14.50 to R15.50. The other four toll gates are managed by N3 Toll Concession which has not yet announced its 2024 fee increases. Toll operators Bakwena and TRAC have also not released their revised toll fees.
Here are the old and new Sanral toll fees on selected routes:
Image: Supplied
