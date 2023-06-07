×

Partial closure of the N1 this weekend for Eskom to install power lines

07 June 2023 - 10:13
Sanral has advised that daytime closures will be applied on Saturday from 6am to 6pm and Sunday from 6am to 12pm.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has scheduled a partial closure of the N1 between Kosmosdal Samrand interchange and Rooihuiskraal interchange in Midrand on Saturday and Sunday.

This will allow Eskom to install new overhead transmission power lines and a conductor which supplies electricity to the area.

The agency has advised that daytime closures will be applied on Saturday from 6am to 6pm and Sunday from 6am to 12pm.

“The lanes will be closed in stages for a short period of about 30 minutes. However, complete closure will be required when cables are dragged across the road. The closures may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day.”

Sanral warned the partial closures may cause disruptions in travel times for motorists in the afternoon, resulting in delays towards the evening.

“Detours have also been identified and will be signposted. Johannesburg metropolitan police and Tshwane metropolitan police will be deployed to monitor and manage traffic and ensure minimal disruptions. Motorists will be diverted via the R101 for the detour route. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly, consider the alternative routes recommended and practise caution when using the roads.”

Sanral has apologised for the inconvenience.

“The agency takes seriously its mandate from government to manage and maintain the national roads network. In so doing, the safety and wellbeing of road users and the communities in which it operates are paramount,” it said.

