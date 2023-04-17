×

South Africa

Sanral to close N4 east freeway at 9pm to reinstate power line

17 April 2023 - 20:45
Sanral has notified the City of Tshwane of the closure of the N4 east freeway between Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Simon Vermooten Road for emergency work to reinstate a 132KV power line at 9pm. File image
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The South African National Roads Agency will close the N4 east freeway at 9pm on Monday for the reinstatement of the 132KV power line.

The City of Tshwane said it has been notified of the closure of the freeway between Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Simon Vermooten Road for emergency works.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the road will be reopened when the work has been completed.

“It is expected that the work will not take more than six hours. This is the scene where the pylons were vandalised and the power lines fell on the road last week Sunday, leading to a huge power outage affecting large parts of Pretoria east, north and a portion of the south,” said Bokaba.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during the road closure.

TimesLIVE

