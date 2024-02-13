Prison authorities are on a manhunt for an inmate who disarmed a guard and escaped during a consultation with a dietician at Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane.
Clatter Gumbo, who is serving life sentence for rape, assault and kidnapping at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane, escaped on Monday. He had been escorted by the guard for his appointment with the dietician when the incident happened, department of correctional services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said. The guard was injured.
Nxumalo could not explain the circumstances around Gumbo's medical condition that necessitated the appointment with the dietician but said his department is obliged to transport inmates to public hospitals when necessary.
"An immediate action has been taken to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. That investigation will bring to the fore what else transpired on the day,” said Nxumalo.
Gumbo was admitted as an offender on August 28 2018.
"We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station. Crucially, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities," said Nxumalo.
Prisoner escapes while consulting hospital dietician
Image: Supplied
Prison authorities are on a manhunt for an inmate who disarmed a guard and escaped during a consultation with a dietician at Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane.
Clatter Gumbo, who is serving life sentence for rape, assault and kidnapping at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane, escaped on Monday. He had been escorted by the guard for his appointment with the dietician when the incident happened, department of correctional services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said. The guard was injured.
Nxumalo could not explain the circumstances around Gumbo's medical condition that necessitated the appointment with the dietician but said his department is obliged to transport inmates to public hospitals when necessary.
"An immediate action has been taken to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. That investigation will bring to the fore what else transpired on the day,” said Nxumalo.
Gumbo was admitted as an offender on August 28 2018.
"We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station. Crucially, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities," said Nxumalo.
Prisoner appears in court in connection with Umlazi cop's killing
Mpumalanga man charged with statutory rape of teenage girl
Giving up does not exist for officer taking rapists off the streets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos