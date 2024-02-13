×

South Africa

Prisoner escapes while consulting hospital dietician

13 February 2024 - 11:00
Clatter Gumbo, who is serving life sentence for rape, assault and kidnapping at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane, escaped on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Prison authorities are on a manhunt for an inmate who disarmed a guard and escaped during a consultation with a dietician at Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane. 

Clatter Gumbo, who is serving life sentence for rape, assault and kidnapping at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane, escaped on Monday. He had been escorted by the guard for his appointment with the dietician when the incident happened, department of correctional services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said. The guard was injured.

Nxumalo could not explain the circumstances around Gumbo's medical condition that necessitated the appointment with the dietician but said his department is obliged to transport inmates to public hospitals when necessary. 

"An immediate action has been taken to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. That investigation will bring to the fore what else transpired on the day,” said Nxumalo. 

Gumbo was admitted as an offender on August 28 2018.

"We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station. Crucially, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities," said Nxumalo. 

