A 23-year-old man from Bushbuckridge is behind bars after his family called police when they found him with a 15-year-old girl.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man's family was concerned about the girl being in the family's yard at about 3am on December 23.
“They then called the girl's family,” he said.
“According to information, on their arrival the minor said she was raped. Police at Bushbuckridge were alerted. The victim was taken for medical treatment and a statutory rape case was registered.
“The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.”
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the families for taking action against the alleged rapist.
Mpumalanga man charged with statutory rape of teenage girl
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
