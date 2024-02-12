Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab

The Hawks arrested nine suspects at a clandestine drug laboratory operating on a factory scale in Krugersdorp West on Monday.
Members of the serious organised crime investigation team descended upon the dilapidated factory in Pulley Street, Boltonia, where they found an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals in large quantities,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS.
During the search of the premises, nine suspects, including two females, were apprehended
The arrested suspects will make their first appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates court on Wednesday to face charges of manufacturing of illicit drugs.
