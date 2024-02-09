“For a few years now, I find myself awake at night thinking of what I am doing wrong in my applications, who do I need to talk to for that job or even hitting the lottery jackpot.
“One has a better chance of winning the lottery than getting a job in this country. The government’s strategy to eradicate unemployment is as lousy as the R350 they buy people's souls with,” he said.
In November last year, Stats SA announced an increase in people getting jobs, with the unemployment rate in SA falling to 31.9% in the second quarter.
Stats SA said job gains were in the finance, community, social services and agriculture industries, while job losses were in manufacturing, mining, transport and utilities.
Another graduate from Mamelodi wanted to remain anonymous out of the embarrassment of having to live with parents and being supported by them.
“Going to university, studying and graduating, just to end up having your parents provide most things for you because you cannot secure a job is embarrassing,” said a 26-year-old who graduated from Varsity College in 2020. He has a BCom in strategic management.
He has been looking for a job in his preferred field for four years but each time he has hit a brick wall.
“It is just frustrating. You tend to take breaks for job searching because it can get depressing when nothing comes up,” he told Sowetan on Thursday.
He said he survived by working part-time at a gym in Pretoria.
“My plans are to eventually study something else that is in demand both locally and internationally because at this point being 26 years of age, my time is running out,” he said.
Unemployment blues worsen on birthdays
'Better chance of winning lottery than getting a job’
Image: ZINTLE BOBELO
Every time *Jonathan's birthday comes by he gets swallowed by a cloud of embarrassment, misery and hopelessness.
He has been job hunting since graduating with a human resources management qualification from the Vaal University of Technology in 2014, almost 10 years ago.
Jonathan spends most of his days sending emails, and hand-delivered applications that have “become fruitless”. This sometimes takes a toll on his budget for job hunting.
“I have been surviving with my partner who has been my pillar of strength throughout my job hunting and also my brother who ensures that I’m able to buy a loaf of bread.
“Unemployment hits hard. When it’s your birthday, reality kicks in that you are getting older and that those who could hire you require a certain number of years of experience, which in my case is zero,” said Jonathan from Gauteng.
Mining, manufacturing jobs drop by thousands despite broader employment gains - Stats SA
IN PICS | Combat members protest against employment of foreign nationals
Mphoyanga Sithuu, 22, from Thohoyandou in Limpopo told Sowetan that she had only started job hunting in November last year, but the experience has been daunting.
Sithuu, an LLB graduate from the University of Limpopo, said she would send about 10 applications to law firms a day and so far, there has been complete silence from any prospective employers.
“My email is full of applications. I just told myself that I have to send applications every day. But no responses.”
Sithuu said she sometimes survives by selling ice lollies during soccer games in her village. Her grandmother sometimes tops her up using her grant money.
Sithuu said she was currently a master’s candidate at the University of Limpopo.
“I am seeking articles or any job. I just want to be able to change my situation around,” she said.
*Not his real name
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
