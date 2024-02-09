×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State bus crash victims named as transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visits scene

09 February 2024 - 09:30
The overturned bus on the R70.
The overturned bus on the R70.
Image: Supplied

The names of the six girls who died earlier this week in a bus crash near Ventersburg have been released.

They are Oagile Gailele, Lerato Keketsi, Busisiwe Makansela, Tlotlisang Mokotjo, Katleho Semelo, all 13, and Relebohile Nteo, 14.

The six girls died when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on the R70 Ventersburg-Senekal road in Free State on Tuesday. 

The accident involved 58 female pupils from Hoërskool Riebeeckstad who were returning from an all-girls sport event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal to Riebeeckstad in Welkom. 

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane extended her condolences to their families.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We request a show of respect for the grieving families during this difficult time,” she said.

The department of transport confirmed a visit to the scene of the accident by minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Friday.

It said Chikunga “will inspect the scene of the crash and receive a briefing about the investigation so far. She will then visit the school where she will personally convey her condolences to parents, school authorities, teachers, and school children”.

TimesLIVE

Heartbreak as relatives identify ANC bus crash victims

The families of the five ANC members from Limpopo who died in a bus accident en route to the party's 112 birthday celebration in Mpumalanga on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Death toll in Long Tom Pass bus crash rises to seven

The death toll in a bus accident on the Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday has risen to seven, with 52 people injured, according to reports ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban

Sixteen people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Old Dutch Road in Durban on Thursday morning.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024