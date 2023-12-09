×

South Africa

Death toll in Long Tom Pass bus crash rises to seven

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2023 - 12:46
The bus is reported to have veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment after apparently bursting a tyre.
Image: Cliff the Reporter @CliffShiko

The death toll in a bus accident on the Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday has risen to seven, with 52 people injured, according to reports quoting paramedics.

The bus is reported to have veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment after apparently bursting a tyre.

It was transporting passengers from Lydenburg to Sabie.

News24 quoted Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane as saying: “The bus traversed the oncoming traffic lanes where it went through a barrier and down an embankment. It landed on its side, about 30m from the road, down the embankment.”

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe appealed to road users to exercise caution during the festive season.

He said it was deeply disheartening for the province to start the season on such a grim note.

 “We are concerned about the number of fatalities that the province has recorded so far from the crashes since last week. We continue to make a clarion call to motorists to be extremely vigilant amid rising traffic volumes. They should be patient and plan their trips accordingly,” Shongwe said. 

TimesLIVE 

