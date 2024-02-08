×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Energy, logistics, crime and corruption: Top 4 challenges Busa wants to see addressed in Sona

By TimesLive - 08 February 2024 - 09:46
Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. Stock photo
Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Business Unity South Africa will be tuning in to the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday with the hope he addresses the challenges of energy, logistics, crime and corruption.

Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. 

It also wants municipal government to be prioritised, “with a view to enabling political and administrative structures that focus on service delivery and infrastructure, moving away from the current shambles caused by political fighting”.

A commitment to deal decisively with corruption, bring people to account and ensure prosecutions is also needed, Busa said. This includes fast-tracking of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill.

TimesLIVE

Parliament expects order at its R6.5m state of the nation address

It's all systems go for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last state of the nation address of his first term of office, which is scheduled for Thursday ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days — spokesperson

'There is no crisis insofar as the election date; there is anticipation, there is excitement — rightly so, we are a democracy,' says Presidency ...
News
1 day ago

EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona

The EFF is fuming over the Western Cape High Court ruling preventing six senior members from attending next week's state of the nation address.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘Comrades must be loved and kissed’: ANC MP on Mbombela ‘cheating scandal’ viral video

Boy Mamabolo says he has ‘kissed many people before’ and wasn’t having an affair.
News
3 weeks ago

'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of Sona

Jacob Zuma “nostalgia” has hit the EFF after their failed court bid to stop parliament from implementing new rules against disrupting the president’s ...
News
1 day ago

SOWETAN | Give us hope, not promises, Cyril

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his annual State of the Nation Address (Sona), and what many of us want to hear is the results of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge