ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo, who was caught in a viral video kissing a woman in what has been labelled as a “cheating scandal” during the party’s January 8 celebrations in Mbombela, has denied the allegations, saying he was merely kissing a comrade “and I’ve done that many times”.
A video showing Mamabolo, who prides himself on loving his wife Khomotso Malotane, kissing another woman in a “cheating scandal” topped the social media charts on Tuesday.
The clip was taken during the party’s January 8 celebrations at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
WATCH | ‘Comrades must be loved and kissed’: ANC MP on Mbombela ‘cheating scandal’ viral video
Boy Mamabolo says he has ‘kissed many people before’ and wasn’t having an affair
Image: Esa Alexander
Speaking to TimesLIVE Mamabolo denied cheating allegations.
“I was not cheating. It was just me kissing a comrade ‘bye bye’. I do not see anything wrong with that. Even my wife is not aggrieved about the matter. My comrades are my comrades. They must be loved and kissed. I have kissed many people before, there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.
Mamabolo described the circulation of the video as a smear campaign against him by “members of the opposition”.
“That person thought it would be a big thing, but it is nothing. It is not like somebody found me on top of someone busy penetrating. That one is called cheating but a baby kiss — a mbah — there was no tongue out. I cannot kiss comrades with tongues. It was a friendly kiss,” he said.
Image: Supplied
Mamabolo said he loved his wife and publicly showed affection for her on social media platforms.
“I love my wife. I chose my family; we are happy even now. If people thought that thing would hit me, no. I know who is behind that thing. I know people who are pushing that thing — they thought they got me, but no, they are taking chances.”
The unidentified woman seen kissing Mamabolo has a relatively large following on TikTok but has not addressed the allegations on her page.
Mamabolo is no stranger to controversy. In 2020 he was involved in a war of words with Julius Malema in parliament. Mamabolo accused Malema of being a wife beater during the 2020 state of the nation address (Sona) address. Malema denied the claims.
Mamabolo went on to apologise for the claims and paid legal costs after Malema sued him.
