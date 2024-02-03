SA gets its 30th Ramsar wetlands site, near Dullstroom in Mpumalanga

South Africa is now the proud owner of 30 Ramsar sites after De Berg Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga was recently declared one.

A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as the Convention on Wetlands, an international environmental treaty signed on February 2 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under the auspices of Unesco.

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy welcomed the declaration of the reserve as a Ramsar site.

“The conservation and restoration of wetlands is crucial to achieving many of our national and global sustainable development goals. Estuaries, marshes and vleis, rivers and lakes and the biodiversity that they preserve matter for our health, food supply, tourism and jobs.

“Wetlands are vital for humans, ecosystems and our climate, providing essential ecosystem services such as water regulation, including flood control and water purification,” said Creecy.