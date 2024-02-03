×

South Africa

Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings

03 February 2024 - 11:42
R121m Powerball jackpot winner spent R45 on winning ticket Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A Powerball jackpot winner has come forward to claim his R121m winnings that he won a week ago. 

National lottery operator Ithuba said in a statement that after 19 consecutive rollovers, the Powerball jackpot of R121,629,573.01 has finally been won. 

According to iThuba, the winner won the staggering amount with a R45 online bet. 

Describing the experience as a dream come true, the winner’s partner had a premonition a month earlier of them acquiring a new car and house. 

Jotting it down in a notebook, they didn't anticipate it would lead to winning a mega jackpot.

“The winner sees this victory as an opportunity to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family. Guided by the force of attraction, that creates a positive mindset, their journey signifies an impressive transformation from the adversities encountered during the Covid-19 period.

"The winning number combination, inspired by significant dates of loved ones, unexpectedly altered their lives, making them R121,629,573.01 richer and placing them among South Africa's esteemed multimillionaires,” iThuba said. 

iThuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win embodies the dreams of the National Lottery of bringing joy, hope and life-altering opportunities to its players. 

“Congratulations to our newest multimillionaire on their journey to newfound wealth,” she said. 

Mabuza said all winners above R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, and all winnings are tax-free.

TimesLIVE

