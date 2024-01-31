×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2024 - 11:20

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed earlier legal representative

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
5 days ago

Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer

Attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021, according to an audio recording of ...
4 days ago

Prior to Meyiwa's murder, Ntanzi sold guns to hitmen

Murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was allegedly a gun dealer supplying weapons to hitmen in KwaZulu-Natal and Marikana in the lead up to the killing of ...
1 week ago

