Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Adv Mshololo argues that had Brig. Gininda referred the complain to IPID, they would have appointed an official to obtain a statement from Sibiya. However, Gininda says in order to refer the matter to IPID, there has to be a formal complain.#SenzoMeyiwaTrial @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/3QP4CDHUd5— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 31, 2024
Adv Mshololo starts to cross-examine Brig. Gininda.She starts with the assault complain that Gininda didn’t refer to police watchdog IPID.Gininda yesterday there was no basis to refer the matter to IPID.#SenzoMeyiwaTrial @Moloi_Herman1— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 31, 2024
#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi has arrived.We are about to start. Brig. Gininda is still on the witness stand.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 31, 2024
Morning, we are back at the Pretoria High Court for the #SenzoMeyiwaTrialAdv. Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the accused, is expected to cross-examine state witness Brig. Bongani Gininda on the Automatic Vehicle Locator Report (AVL).⁰@Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/uCzMKvAjOr— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 31, 2024
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
