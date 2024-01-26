×

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 26 January 2024 - 11:48

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.  

Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed earlier legal representative

Whether Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi gave a mandate to attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako to represent him when he first appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's ...
News
8 hours ago

Cops link four men accused of killing Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo

Police have linked four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa to his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ‘well-known gun supplier’

According to a witness who has since died in 2022, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi — one of the men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana soccer player ...
News
2 days ago

Prior to Meyiwa's murder, Ntanzi sold guns to hitmen

Murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was allegedly a gun dealer supplying weapons to hitmen in KwaZulu-Natal and Marikana in the lead up to the killing of ...
News
2 days ago

Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a slight delay on Tuesday due to a dispute between the state and defence over dockets involving ...
News
3 days ago

