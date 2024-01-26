Education department initiates law firm probe into learner drowning

Latoya Temilton, 12, from Laerskool Queenswood drowned during a leadership tour at Wag’n Bietjie Resort in Olifantsfontein on Saturday.
“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Our district and the school have visited the learner’s family to convey their condolences,” the department spokesperson Steve Mabona said yesterday.
“MEC Matome Chiloane has recommended that an independent investigation be conducted. As such, the process of appointing an independent law firm is under way. The law firm will be introduced to the school management team and the learner’s family subsequent to their appointment.”
He said according to information at their disposal the school was on an approved one-day excursion when the incident happened.
Latoya’s memorial service was held on Wednesday and parents at the school have since expressed shock and accused the school of trying to keep the incident under wraps.
Some parents learnt about the incident yesterday.
“I didn’t know about the incident until today when I first heard about it in the news. Are you sure it’s this school? It’s actually scary that a learner can die and the school does not say anything to the parents,” the parent told Sowetan.
Another parent who claimed that her child was a friend of the deceased blamed the school and the resort for negligence.
“I suspect negligence because when a child falls into the swimming pool, there has to be a sound, and there is no way they could have not heard that sound. This shows that our children were left unattended,” she said.
One of the parents said school could have handled the matter better.
“The way we found out about the incident was totally unacceptable and lacks ubuntu, and this further proves that there might have been negligence. There should have been lifeguards at the resort and we should have been told about the accident on Monday, but they did not bother,” said the parent.
Sowetan contacted the resort where the incident happened and its managers referred questions to their lawyers, Couzyn, Hertzog and Horak Attorneys.
The law firm said it needed more time to consult with its client before they can say.
“We have arranged an urgent consultation with our clients in the meantime. Subsequent to receiving detailed instructions, we will be in a position to revert to yourself,” said the law firm in its response.
