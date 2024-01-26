Man who burnt uSindiso building faces residents anger, 76 murder charges

“He approached us and told us that if we promised to get him protection he would tell us what happened on the night of the fire,” said one woman. “He went on to say he was not coping because the truth is eating him up. We didn’t take him seriously because he is an addict and we thought he might be hallucinating.”
Following Mdlalose's confession at the inquiry on Tuesday, he was arrested and charged.
Anger ripped through the Denver informal settlement as dwellers heard for the first time that one of their own had been responsible for the Marshalltown fire that led 76 deaths and hundreds of them being displaced.
Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, 30, appeared briefly at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, some hours after his confession at the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry where he said he was responsible for the blaze. The news of his in-camera confession spread through the Denver informal settlement until his identify was revealed in court yesterday morning.
Mdlalose faces 76 charges of murder, 86 of attempted murder and one charge of arson after he allegedly confessed to starting the fire in August last year while trying to burn the body of a person he had killed earlier.
Just as Sowetan arrived at the settlement after the court proceedings, the news of who started the deadly fire broke on radio and went haywire from there.
“Wenzeni uSthe? (What has Sthe done)” shouted Sphiwe Ngcobo to her neighbours in disbelief.
Ngcobo lost her 2-year-old son, Bandile in the fire and her husband was also injured.
“My husband still can’t wear closed shoes as a result of his burn wounds. Our lives have never been the same since the fire,” she said. “I remember that day like it was yesterday. The trauma of seeing people die in front of you... I saw brains spill out with my own eyes.”
Mdalose appeared to be well known by the former uSindiso residents who referred to him as “Sthe” the educated drug addict who spoke English very well and was honest. Two women who spoke to Sowetan on condition on anonymity, said as far back as November, Mdlalose had been wanting to make a confession to some residents of Denver, a shanty area where the victims were subsequently relocated by the City of Joburg.
“He approached us and told us that if we promised to get him protection he would tell us what happened on the night of the fire,” said one woman. “He went on to say he was not coping because the truth is eating him up. We didn’t take him seriously because he is an addict and we thought he might be hallucinating.”
But one woman took Mdlalose's utterances to heart and pulled him to the side where he allegedly confessed to the crime.
“The woman then told us what he said and promised to involve authorities. She said Mdlalose said he was scared and said we would never see him again. That was the last time we saw him at the camp.”
This week Mdlalose made a chilling confession to the commission of inquiry looking into the fire at the uSindiso building, admitting that he had been high on crystal meth he got from a guy he referred to as “Big Boss” when he started the fire.
“We know who he is referring to when he says Big Boss. We can't say names, we will die. But he is friends with Big Boss and a few others,” the other woman said.
One other fire victim who escaped through a window from the first floor of the building, said her physical scars were living proof of the tragedy that befell them on the day.
“I was naked when I jumped out of the window. My arm still doesn't work properly, but I am alive,” she said.
“I am still traumatised. We drew our conclusions about what happened on the day and I can't say I am surprised that Big Boss is being mentioned.
Following Mdlalose's confession at the inquiry on Tuesday, he was arrested and charged.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the police had obtained a separate confession from the one made at the commission.
“A confession has been made before a magistrate and therefore meets the requirements of section 3217 of the Criminal Procedure Act. So the police will conduct investigations to corroborate information that we have at our disposal,” she said
“The test between proceedings in a commision is different to that of criminal proceedings. In criminal proceedings, a case must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. In a commission, they look at the balance of probability, which is why hearsay evidence is admissible in a commission, and that's why we cannot rely on a confession made at the commission,” she said.
Mdlalose's legal representative Adv Dumisani Mabunda said he had a confession and had been advised that it was made voluntarily by his client.
“I am advised that he has been co-operating with the police and will wait to take further instruction,” he said.
The matter was remanded to February 1 for Mdlalose's address to be confirmed.
