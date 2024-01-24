×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Road deaths declined 1.7% in past festive season, says Chikunga

Transport minister reveals 1,427 people died on the roads between December 1 and January 11

By TIMESLIVE - 24 January 2024 - 12:36
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses the media at the N1 Grasmere toll gate.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses the media at the N1 Grasmere toll gate.
Image: Supplied

The number of fatal crashes on South Africa’s roads over the past festive season saw a slight 1.7% decline compared to a year ago, says transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Speaking at the release of the statistics at the Grasmere toll plaza on Wednesday, Chikunga said 1,427 people died on the roads in the 2023/2024 festive season between December 1 and January 11, which was 25 less than the previous year.

She said there were 1,184 fatal crashes — a 2.3% decline from 1,212 in the 2022/2023 festive season.

Most of those who died were aged 25 to 44, most of them males and 40.9% of those who died were pedestrians. Most crashes occurred from December 1-5 and between 7pm and 10pm. Human factors contributed to more than 80% of crashes.

Chikunga said the recent festive season was marked by heavy rain which caused problems on the road.

“Some drivers didn’t modify their speed which resulted in avoidable crashes. Some motorists drove over flooded bridges which resulted in tragedy as their vehicles were washed away.”

She noted though road deaths have almost levelled off, traffic volumes had grown, with about 13.1-million registered vehicles on South African roads at the start of the recent festive season campaign — a 168,000 increase from the year before.

She praised traffic authorities for maintaining high visibility, with more than 1.4-million vehicles stopped over the recent festive season.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng traffic police intensify operations as holidaymakers return

Gauteng traffic police will intensify law enforcement operations across the province on Sunday as major routes are expected to be busy as ...
News
2 weeks ago

More than 200 already killed on Gauteng roads this festive season

A total of 242 people have so far been killed on Gauteng roads during the festive period, higher than previous years, provincial traffic police said ...
News
3 weeks ago

Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, have died and one person is in a critical condition after a collision on the N3 near Ladysmith, ...
News
4 weeks ago

More than 700 road fatalities already recorded this festive season

More than 700 people have died in road crashes since the beginning of the festive season, with Gauteng accounting for the most, transport minister ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024