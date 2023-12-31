×

More than 200 already killed on Gauteng roads this festive season

31 December 2023 - 12:10
Research by car accident attorneys found that people aged 25 to 34 accounted for the most crashes. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

A total of 242 people have so far been killed on Gauteng roads during the festive period, higher than previous years, provincial traffic police said on Sunday. 

Gauteng traffic police (GTP) spokesperson Sello Maremane said 123 of the victims were pedestrians.

“The major causes of these road fatalities in the province include pedestrian jaywalking, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as reckless and negligent driving. The recent wet weather conditions also pose dangerous driving conditions for road users,” he said.

While many holidaymakers will be enjoying their new year festivities at parks, recreational facilities, restaurants, pubs and other places of leisure in the province, GTP urged road users to remain cautious and vigilant.

it said it expected heavy traffic on the province's roads as the new year approaches.

“We urge motorists to avoid using the roads while under the influence of alcohol, this includes jaywalking and drinking and driving as this can lead to reckless behaviour and road fatalities,” Maremane said, adding traffic police would not tolerate lawlessness.

He urged motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and said GTP officers and the province’s crime prevention wardens will be deployed throughout Gauteng to monitor compliance and criminal activities.

