Gauteng traffic police will intensify law enforcement operations across the province on Sunday as major routes are expected to be busy as holidaymakers return home.
Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the heightened traffic police visibility is aimed at ensuring safety and reducing accidents on the major routes in the province.
He said 290 road fatalities had been recorded in Gauteng since the beginning of the festive season.
The majority of the fatalities were a result of jaywalking, unsafe overtaking by vehicles, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.
Gauteng traffic police intensify operations as holidaymakers return
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ File photo
Gauteng traffic police will intensify law enforcement operations across the province on Sunday as major routes are expected to be busy as holidaymakers return home.
Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the heightened traffic police visibility is aimed at ensuring safety and reducing accidents on the major routes in the province.
He said 290 road fatalities had been recorded in Gauteng since the beginning of the festive season.
The majority of the fatalities were a result of jaywalking, unsafe overtaking by vehicles, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.
Traffic volumes on N3 from Durban to Gauteng increase
Maremane said the enforcement operations were aimed at curbing lawlessness and ensuring motorists adhered to the road rules while also eliminating criminal elements.
“The Gauteng traffic police together with other law enforcement officials will be on the ground to ensure that everyone is safe. Road users must be vigilant, prioritise safety and look out for pedestrians who may attempt to cross the road on busy routes,” he said.
Routes expected to be busy include:
TimesLIVE
More than 200 already killed on Gauteng roads this festive season
Cape Town cops arrest 68 drunk drivers in festive season of bad behaviour
More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos