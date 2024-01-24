Family of Alberton woman allegedly murdered by lover not coping

The relationship between murdered Alberton woman Nadine Terblanche and her partner Freddie Stapelberg was affectionate until the end.

This is according to their neighbours who attended the couple’s gardener Pardon Danhire’s appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Danhire and Stapelberg are facing charges related to the murder of Terblanche and her nine-year-old son Ruandré last November.

Terblanche’s neighbour Rozanne Pereira said everything about the situation was sad, and that the Terblanche family was deeply affected.

“To hear that Freddie was involved in this, especially when he was so vocal and crying in the courtrooms [is surprising]. It is very unexplainable; I can’t explain the feeling. It’s hard to explain, and now he is the main accused about it, and there’s no mistake about it. It sent shockwaves to the residents, especially to know that something like this could take place, two innocent people were taken away by the people they most trusted,” said Pereira.