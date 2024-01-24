Family of Alberton woman allegedly murdered by lover not coping
The relationship between murdered Alberton woman Nadine Terblanche and her partner Freddie Stapelberg was affectionate until the end.
This is according to their neighbours who attended the couple’s gardener Pardon Danhire’s appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Danhire and Stapelberg are facing charges related to the murder of Terblanche and her nine-year-old son Ruandré last November.
Terblanche’s neighbour Rozanne Pereira said everything about the situation was sad, and that the Terblanche family was deeply affected.
“To hear that Freddie was involved in this, especially when he was so vocal and crying in the courtrooms [is surprising]. It is very unexplainable; I can’t explain the feeling. It’s hard to explain, and now he is the main accused about it, and there’s no mistake about it. It sent shockwaves to the residents, especially to know that something like this could take place, two innocent people were taken away by the people they most trusted,” said Pereira.
Pereira said the family was struggling to cope and come to terms with the matter.
“You could see that they are not handling this well, especially the mother. I mean, when we were inside and Pardon turned to look at the mother, from my point of view, you could almost see remorse or sympathy in his eyes, and it’s just painful,” said Pereira.
She said the shock has now not only brought fear to the community but also to the people employed within it.
“What made this worse was that it was done indoors and it was done so quietly. Nadine trusted them. I mean, she gave him [Danhire] a place to live in her home. You take somebody into your home and you trust them in your yard; you don’t think something like this would ever happen, and Freddie most certainly betrayed the love that Nadine gave him,” said Pereira.
From inside the courtroom, Terblanche’s mother was being held by family members on either side of her, with neighbours and community members sitting behind her. Her mother could be seen crying silently as Danhire was brought in for his appearance.
Danhire’s case has been postponed to February, where he will be joined by Stapelberg in court. Both face two charges of premeditated murder. Stapelberg previously appeared at the Palm magistrate’s court on January 15, and his bail application was adjourned until February.
Another supporter, Sandy Ardnas, said it’s traumatic that the family has to keep coming back every time the matter is postponed.
“They are reminded of what happened to Nadine every time they have to come here. The family is receiving counselling but that can only go so far if you have to keep coming back to court and seeing their faces [accused].
“You can see the pain that they are experiencing, especially the mother. Freddie shouldn’t get bail; what kind of justice would that be? They are in pain, and he would be walking around until the next time they have to be dragged back,” said Ardnas.
UPDATE | @SowetanLIVE The case against Pardon Danhire accused of killing Nandine Terblanche and her son, has been postponed to Feb. In Feb, he will be joined by Nandine’s boyfriend, Freddie Stapelberg in the dock.— Koena Mashale (@Koena_xM) January 24, 2024
The pair is facing charges of premeditated murder. pic.twitter.com/UUB1TkvcuI