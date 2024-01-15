×

South Africa

Boyfriend of Alberton woman appears in court on murder charges

Mom and 9-year-old son were killed

15 January 2024 - 14:40
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Freddie Stapelberg, the Alberton man whose girlfriend, Nadine Terblanche, and her nine-year-old son Ruandré, were murdered in November, has appeared in court on two charges of premeditated murder.
Image: Facebook

An Alberton man whose girlfriend, Nadine Terblanche, and her nine-year-old son Ruandré were murdered in November, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday on two charges of premeditated murder.

Freddie Stapelberg was arrested on Friday.

A Zimbabwean man, Pardon Danhire, 37, who worked for Stapelberg and Terblanche as a gardener, was arrested at the scene of the crime, a family home in Randhart, Alberton, on November 27, the day the double murder was committed.

Ruandré Vorster and his biological father Rynart Vorster.
Image: Rynart Terblanche/Facebook

Stapelberg's bail application was stood down to February 7.

Danhire, who has abandoned his bail application, will be back in the Palm Ridge court on January 24.

Terblanche's mother did not want to comment on Stapelberg's arrest and court appearance. 

“The police said we must not talk to the media,” the grieving mother said.

A family member who did not want to be identified expressed shock at the turn of events.

“This arrest is very fresh and raw. We are all too shocked to talk at the moment,” the family member said. 

TimesLIVE

