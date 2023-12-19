The state presented several images of Kluyts featured in the report which revealed extensive injuries to her eyes, nose, teeth and mouth, among other parts.
When asked about this, the accused noted “her whole face is bruised”.
“Is this not contrary to what you said earlier on?” Bakana asked, to which the accused said: “It looks worse now. It didn't look like this when I saw [her].”
He agreed Kluyts appeared badly injured.
The accused has denied involvement in her murder, saying he had initially approached her when he saw a woman lying near a path with the intention of offering to help her. He said when he realised she was dead, he took her clothes off because he had touched her and did not want his fingerprints or DNA to link him to the crime.
The accused was pressed on how he removed her clothes and he replied: “I just pulled them off”, saying it was easy to do.
He said he first took off her shirt, then her running shoes and finally her pants.
Kirsten Kluyts murder suspect says he was almost imprisoned in high school
Murdered teacher was 14 weeks pregnant
Image: Supplied
The Varsity College student facing charges for the murder of a Johannesburg schoolteacher conceded the injuries he described on her body differ from those depicted during the postmortem.
The accused, 21, was back on the stand at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday for a continuation of his bail application.
He is charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape in connection with the murder of Kirsten Kluyts. He is not being named as he has not yet pleaded, particularly to the rape charge.
Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was killed during a MyRun event in Parkmore, Sandton, in October.
Her body was found on a path near the Sandton Sports Club when people searched for her after she failed to finish the run.
The state is opposing bail.
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues
Prosecutor Ayanda Bakana continued his cross-examination of the accused, focusing on his actions when he said he “discovered” her body.
He previously testified her body was almost cold when he touched her neck to feel for a pulse. He also said he noted blood on her cheek and that her neck was swollen.
The state presented several images of Kluyts featured in the report which revealed extensive injuries to her eyes, nose, teeth and mouth, among other parts.
When asked about this, the accused noted “her whole face is bruised”.
“Is this not contrary to what you said earlier on?” Bakana asked, to which the accused said: “It looks worse now. It didn't look like this when I saw [her].”
He agreed Kluyts appeared badly injured.
The accused has denied involvement in her murder, saying he had initially approached her when he saw a woman lying near a path with the intention of offering to help her. He said when he realised she was dead, he took her clothes off because he had touched her and did not want his fingerprints or DNA to link him to the crime.
The accused was pressed on how he removed her clothes and he replied: “I just pulled them off”, saying it was easy to do.
He said he first took off her shirt, then her running shoes and finally her pants.
Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears
The accused maintained he did not harm her in any way and said he had no explanation for why he chose to wear her shirt after stripping her and use his own shirt to hide the rest of her clothes, which he disposed of in a drain.
Another point that came under scrutiny was his reasons for not reporting what he witnessed to the police or the security company operating in the area. His version was he returned to his student residence where he told his caretaker's girlfriend, two fellow students, his girlfriend and father.
He said he had “wanted to” but was “scared of prison” after he was almost imprisoned in high school.
The state has revealed during cross-examination that the postmortem showed Kluyts was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of death and that was why she was walking during the MyRun event that day.
TimesLIVE
Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos