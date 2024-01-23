×

South Africa

Woman dies after being attacked by her own dogs

By TimesLIVE - 23 January 2024 - 20:01
A 78-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after her four dogs turned on her. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A 78-year-old woman from Tubatse near Burgersfort died on Monday after she was attacked by her four dogs.

She was attacked by the dogs on Friday.

“The dogs were apparently intending to attack a visitor when this unfortunate incident took place. The woman was at her home with her daughter when they had a visitor and the dogs tried to attack him.

“The woman interjected, trying to protect the man, but her dogs turned on her and bit her,” Limpopo police spokesperson Capt Malesela Ledwaba said. 

She was taken to hospital on Monday for medical treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. 

“The police were notified about the incident and opened a case of inquest for further investigation.” 

TimesLIVE 

