A Durban man is in a critical condition after he was attacked by his family dog.
ALS Paramedics said they responded to a home in Glenwood Drive in Westridge just after 6.30am to find the homeowner in a critical condition after he was attacked by their dog, a Boerboel.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS said the man, in his 60s, had multiple bites and was stabilised and transported to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Durban man in critical condition after family dog attack
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
TimesLIVE
