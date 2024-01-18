×

South Africa

Durban man in critical condition after family dog attack

By TIMESLIVE - 18 January 2024 - 19:30
A Durban man is in a critical condition after his dog turned on him. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Durban man is in a critical condition after he was attacked by his family dog.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to a home in Glenwood Drive in Westridge just after 6.30am to find the homeowner in a critical condition after he was attacked by their dog, a Boerboel.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS said the man, in his 60s, had multiple bites and was stabilised and transported to hospital.

