'Rock attack' leaves jogger bleeding

A jogger was left bleeding after allegedly having a rock thrown at her on the walkway between St James and Muizenberg in Cape Town on Sunday.

The suspect was chased and caught by civilians in the vicinity, according to a post shared on the public Kalk Bay Village Facebook page.

Kieron Reddy was involved in apprehending the man.

“I'm happy that I was one of the citizen's that assisted in making this arrest this morning and a big thank you to security and the gentleman dressed in running attire who didn't let this thug escape from their grip. We need to send a strong message to all thugs. Not on my watch,” he wrote.

It was not immediately clear if a criminal case had been opened.

“I'd like to think that many others would've stopped and done the same. I will be following up on this. I hope a case has been opened.”