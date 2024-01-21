×

South Africa

Upmarket Sandton restaurant Tempo apologises for shooting incident

Tempo said at least three people were injured, two staff members and the individual who allegedly instigated the shooting

21 January 2024 - 16:25
Tempo restaurant in Sandton has apologised to its patrons who witnessed a shooting incident in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Upmarket Johannesburg restaurant Tempo confirmed a shooting incident took place at its Sunninghill establishment in the early hours of Saturday. 

In a statement, Tempo said three people were injured during the incident, - two staff members, and the individual who allegedly instigated the shooting.

According to a Sunday World report the instigator is believed to be businessman Sphamandla Mabonga. He is the ex-boyfriend of former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London. 

He is said to have been admitted to Mediclinic in Morningside before being transferred to another hospital. He was allegedly shot in his ribs.

Videos shared on social media show various angles of patrons dancing before gunshots ring out, followed by panicking revellers running and ducking under tables for cover.

The upmarket eatery apologised to its patrons “who witnessed this unfortunate incident”.

“It is important for us to provide an accurate account of the situation and reassure our cherished patrons and dedicated staff,” it said. 

“During the incident, an individual attempted to enter our establishment with firearms. Our steadfast security team, enforcing our strict policy against firearms entering the premises, denied the individual entry, leading to a verbal dispute. 

“Regrettably the incident escalated and resulted in the wounding of two of our staff members as well as the said individual. The incident unfolded outside the premises, and none of our patrons inside the establishment were harmed,” it said. 

Tempo extended “heartfelt and sincere apologies to the victims affected by this incident”. 

“We are fully committed to supporting them during their recovery.”

