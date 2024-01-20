SA's most loved delicacy — chicken feet — to be exported to 'high demand' China

Chicken feet are regarded by some as a “poor man’s food” eaten for survival, but a Western Cape company is taking this South African delicacy all the way to China.
In a historic deal with Western Cape tourism and promotion agency Wesgro and Standard Bank, trading consultancy AskCarlaKote is set to deliver 540 tonnes of chicken feet each month to China, which has a strong market for it. The company is partnering with female-owned poultry farms in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga.
The deal is expected to create 3,000 new jobs across the entire value chain.
Wesgro said the strong demand for chicken feet in China and expanding export opportunities in various markets “signify the South African poultry industry's potential for significant growth”.
In response to the soaring demand in China, AskCarlaKote is in advanced talks with several West African clients about exporting chicken feet to that region. Apart from China, the company has received a second enquiry about supplying chicken feet to the Asian market.
AskCarlaKote founder Carla Kote said the company remained optimistic about the future despite the current bird flu outbreak in South Africa, which has temporarily delayed the deal.
“This deal holds enormous potential for South African poultry farmers and our clients. While we have experienced some delays due to the recent bird flu outbreak in the country, we are optimistic that once all regulatory hurdles have been addressed, we will be sending our first test order to China before the end of the year.”
She said Standard Bank has pledged its support to help grow the broilers and abattoirs within the company’s supply chain.
“The agriculture departments in Mpumalanga and Western Cape have also thrown their full support behind this initiative.”
The demand for chicken feet in China, has seen this popular delicacy make up about 50% of the country's annual chicken imports, with chicken feet being incorporated into soups, stews and served as snack items.
Historically, the Asian giant has sourced most of its chicken feet from Brazil, Vietnam, and the US. In contrast, South Africa has had limited poultry product exports due to varying international standards. But potential export destinations like the EU, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and countries within the Sadc are emerging as promising markets.
“The global demand for poultry products, especially from countries like China, has been steadily on the rise, positioning South Africa's poultry industry for significant expansion.”
Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, hailed the export deal as a significant achievement for the local poultry industry, while also showcasing the Western Cape's growing role as a global agricultural exporter.
“With its potential to create thousands of jobs and bolster the regional economy, this deal stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving economic growth. Our mission at Wesgro is to support businesses in driving economic growth and job creation across the city and province. This deal is a significant milestone towards achieving these goals,” Stander said.
Western Cape MEC for finance and economic opportunities Mireille Wenger welcomed the export agreement.
“This significant export deal is exactly the kind of expansion that we are proud to have played a part in enabling, supporting many jobs in this province and beyond, to bring benefits for all.”
TimesLIVE
