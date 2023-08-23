Herbal teas, clothes, jewellery and Mpesu-infused gin were some of the items on display for mostly Chinese delegations who attended the Brics Business Council’s exhibition at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Joburg, yesterday.
Since Monday, dozens of South African artisans have taken advantage of the three-day event to explore exporting possibilities for their wares to global markets by attracting attention from international delegations that are in the country for the Brics Summit held in Sandton this week.
Sibongile Cele, ambassador of the Mpesu Gin, shared with Sowetan that the Chinese delegation was excited about her product, which is mostly known as an aphrodisiac.
“We are actually looking forward to exporting the product to China and we received a number of orders from the delegation, and they want to partner with us, so this has been a wonderful day to share our indigenous products,” said Cele.
Cele said her product could also help cancer patients.
Sibongile Machika had decked out her table with her Setsong Tea Crafter products, which are mainly herbal teas made from herbs harvested on farms in Limpopo.
Her tea has many benefits such as helping people who suffer from insomnia and can also be used to detox.
BRICS SUMMIT | South African artisans show off their products to Brics delegates
Business Council’s exhibition opens export possibilities
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Herbal teas, clothes, jewellery and Mpesu-infused gin were some of the items on display for mostly Chinese delegations who attended the Brics Business Council’s exhibition at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Joburg, yesterday.
Since Monday, dozens of South African artisans have taken advantage of the three-day event to explore exporting possibilities for their wares to global markets by attracting attention from international delegations that are in the country for the Brics Summit held in Sandton this week.
Sibongile Cele, ambassador of the Mpesu Gin, shared with Sowetan that the Chinese delegation was excited about her product, which is mostly known as an aphrodisiac.
“We are actually looking forward to exporting the product to China and we received a number of orders from the delegation, and they want to partner with us, so this has been a wonderful day to share our indigenous products,” said Cele.
Cele said her product could also help cancer patients.
Sibongile Machika had decked out her table with her Setsong Tea Crafter products, which are mainly herbal teas made from herbs harvested on farms in Limpopo.
Her tea has many benefits such as helping people who suffer from insomnia and can also be used to detox.
Machika hoped her attendance would open doors for her brand to flourish and was excited about engaging with other traders from other parts of the world.
“I am very happy with the government because we aim to export our tea products. We have small markets in Africa but we want to expand our business. We want to export and create employment,” said Machika.
Her brand was pioneered by a group of 10 black women and now employs 40 people.
Charmaine Sibanda, an ambassador for Julie Ken Ceramic Art and Design, displayed different artistic objects such as clothes and jewellery made from wood.
“We specialise in handmade things ranging from ceramic items, jewellery to African clothing, whatever it is that we can get hands on we try, and brand in an African way that is relevant to our style. We are not only here to showcase but to also learn how we can expand our business. This is also an opportunity to see what the SA government is doing for SA entities,” said Sibanda.
Chairperson of the Skills Development Working Group Mapule Ncanywa said the rest of the country could benefit from the summit.
“Businesses are invited to join the dialogues so they can learn from other countries in Brics how they do business. We have also called different stakeholders to help share ideas to boost business across the country,” said Ncanywa.
Exhibitions end today.
BRICS SUMMIT | 'China's R500m grant won't end electricity crisis soon'
Ramaphosa honours Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of SA for his ‘principled commitment’
We are not in competition with G7, says Pandor ahead of Brics summit
What does SA bring to the Brics table in relation to the other nations?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos