Enroll for a vocational course
A vocational course will allow you to step into the job market after completion. It provides the specific skills and theoretical knowledge required in fields such as project management, health and safety, logistics and supply chain management and contact centre operations. All these courses can be completed without a matric certificate and through distance learning, which means you can even start earning while learning.
Enroll for an occupational certificate
An occupational certificate is a qualification that is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated competence in a specific occupation or trade. It is a nationally recognised qualification that is based on industry standards and is designed to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a particular occupation. In SA, occupational certificates cover almost all sectors including agriculture, business, construction, education, health, hospitality, manufacturing, mining and transport.
“While disappointing, failing or doing badly in matric is, it’s not the end of the road for you or your aspirations,” said Makubalo.
“There are many options available to you if you did not pass matric or if you want to improve your results. You do not have to let your past define your future and you can still achieve your goals and dreams and make a positive contribution to society.”
Options available if you want to improve matric results
One can rewrite some subjects or complete a bridging course
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
The class of 2023 will finally know their fate by the end of the week.
Independent Examinations Board matriculants will receive their results on Thursday while those who sat for the National Senior Certificate will have access to their marks on Friday.
While many school leavers will celebrate their achievements, some will be left feeling despondent for failing to attain their desired results.
Marketing manager at Oxbridge Academy Siyavuya Makubalo however assured those who failed to reach their goals that there is still hope. She further advised school leavers that other options could be explored to ensure that their fullest potential is reached.
“If you are one of those learners who did not pass matric or did not get the exemption you needed, you may feel disappointed, discouraged and hopeless about your future. You may think that you have no options left and that your dreams are shattered. But this is not true,” said Makubalo.
“There is life after matric and there are many ways to continue your education and improve your prospects, even if you did not pass. You do not have to give up on your goals or settle for less than you deserve. You can still pursue your passions, interests and acquire the skills and qualifications you need to succeed in the 21st century.”
WATCH | Class of 2023 share stories of hopes and dreams
Makubalo said many people are unaware of other opportunities that are available as stepping stones to a blissful career in the future.
Makubalo shares a few options that can help school leavers remain positive when faced with academic setbacks:
Rewrite certain subjects
If you did badly in only one or two subjects, it is an option to rewrite those subjects that you didn’t pass or those in which you want to get higher marks.
Repeat matric
If you fail or don’t qualify for an exemption, you can still finish your matric through distance learning. This option is cost-effective, can be done from your own home (which means that you don’t have to go back to school), and learning materials are easy to use and understand. If you go this route, make sure that you find a good institution with consistent support available to ensure you can make a success of your studies.
Complete a bridging course or similar qualification
An intro to N4 course is similar to a bridging course, as it allows you to advance to N4, N5 and N6. After completing N6, you can apply to the department of higher education and training for a national diploma, provided that you have gained 18 months of relevant practical experience. Passing an N4 level qualification is equivalent to matric and continuing through N4 to N5 will make you more employable than someone who only has matric certificate.
Help available for distressed school leavers
Umalusi gives matric results the nod despite some cheating
