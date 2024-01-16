×

South Africa

WATCH | Class of 2023 share stories of hopes and dreams

School leavers plan for their next step ahead of the matric results release

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 16 January 2024 - 13:52
Matric pupils will get their results this week
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

As the date of the matric results announcement approaches, many learners from the class of 2023 are going through feelings of anxiety, nervousness and uncertainty.

The results will be available to numerous media houses on Thursday and will be released to the different schools across the country on Friday (06:00).

SowetanLIVE took to the streets to speak to some of the school leavers to gauge their mental state and find out what their plans are after matric.

Here is what they had to say:

Aninha Kassango : "I am not really nervous about whether I passed, I am mostly worried about how I pass because I want to go to Wits." 

Ntando Sibeko : "I am very nervous about my results but I am definitely sure that I have to appear on that paper."

Kamogelo Moleboge : "During my matric year, I managed to obtain awards for doing well in mostly physical sciences and mathematics. I want to go to Cuba."

Thandiwe Kgobotlo : "I am feeling anxious but excited at the same time, I want to get enroll for Bachelor of Arts in creative writing."

Keamogetswe Mohube : "To anyone who is like me waiting for their results, I would say pray about it, block the negativity and the doubts."

Karabo Modibogo : "It was not an easy year for me but I managed to keep up and work hard. I would like to get a few distinctions so I can pursue my studies at North West University."

Tshireletso Mokwa : "I believe in myself, I know that I made. I intend to go out there there and make the most of my results."

