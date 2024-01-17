Decode Communications’ CEO Lorato Tshenkeng said the report would also recommend “actionable solutions and strategies for a more transparent, accountable and participatory democracy to strengthen SA’s democratic foundation.”
Leaders’ 2023 report on X to focus on solutions to challenges facing SA
Decode Communications has partnered with SowetanLIVE and Good Governance Africa this year
The South African Government Leaders on X (formerly Twitter) Report will be released on Monday, January 22.
The annual report, which was launched by Decode Communications four years ago, is used to reflect on the presence and activity of government leaders and their spokespeople on the platform, with a focus on their engagement with the country’s citizens.
This year Decode Communications has partnered with SowetanLIVE and Good Governance Africa to launch the study, which aims to assist leaders in reflecting on challenges facing the government including crime, electricity blackouts, food inflation, pothole-ridden roads, poor healthcare, education access and public transport services.
Decode Communications’ CEO Lorato Tshenkeng said the report would also recommend “actionable solutions and strategies for a more transparent, accountable and participatory democracy to strengthen SA’s democratic foundation.”
Tshenkeng said the report focused on X activity as the platform is ranked in the top 5 most popular social media platforms used by South Africans. He further explained that X is a very influential platform that should be better leveraged by government leaders and communicators across all spheres.
“Instead of increased engagement with users, gimmicks, controversy and scandal significantly contribute to follower growth of social media accounts of cabinet ministers, premiers, MECs and their spokespeople.” The CEO added that “rural provinces don’t seem to see the value of X; thus, they don’t use it”.
Tshenkeng said most of these leaders and their teams continue to use X for one-way communication and don’t take advantage of the grey government verification badge, which helps encourage people to differentiate between factual content and fake news.
“I believe that citizens become active and more responsible when they are informed and engaged. Public sector communicators should use the power of social media to improve engagement with the citizens,” said Tshenkeng
Tshenkeng added that while it can be vile, X can be utilised towards better social listening and more pronounced engagement towards service delivery.
