Two men will appear in an Mpumalanga court on Wednesday after they were arrested for house robbery and kidnapping at the weekend.
The duo, aged 24 and 26, were caught in a joint operation by the Hawks' Middelburg-based serious organised crime investigations unit, Mmametlhake crime investigation services and the KwaMhlanga and Themba crime intelligence units.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the incident happened in Mmamethlake about 2am.
“It is alleged that the suspects went to Bissy tuck shop where they broke a wall and gained entry. The suspects robbed the shop of stock worth about R2,000 and then [allegedly] kidnapped the shopkeeper before leaving.
“Later the landlord noticed the shopkeeper's absence and contacted the occupier of the property, Mahammed Mosharraf, a Bangladeshi residing in Makau. Mosharraf came to the tuck shop and found stock scattered all over the floor and the shopkeeper missing. He called the victim’s phone which rang but was not answered.”
Two held for kidnapping, robbery as search continues for more suspects
Mosharraf later got a call from an unknown person apparently demanding R50,000 in exchange for the release of the shopkeeper. This was reduced to R20,000.
An investigation led police to Hammanskraal where they “negotiated for drop-off which the suspects agreed to on the spot”.
“The team used the complainant to negotiate a delivery plan. After the money was dropped, one of the suspects tried to collect it and he was arrested. The other two evaded arrest but the arrested suspect led the team to a house in Hammanskraal where one suspect was found with the victim and arrested.
“The R20,000 ransom was recovered and two suspects arrested. The team is still tracing the other two suspects”, the Hawks said.
The two will appear in Vaalbank magistrate's court on house robbery and kidnapping charges.
