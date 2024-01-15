Tshwane municipality is investigating an incident in which metro police are captured on video using their official vehicle to drive over a suspect they had apprehended.
The video made the rounds on Monday on X, formally known as Twitter, with a caption that suggests that the cops had intentionally drove over the man.
In the video, three male officers in Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) uniform are seen holding the man’s arms and assisting him to stand up and lining him up in front of the approaching TMPD vehicle. Seconds later the man is seen lying on the ground trying to stand up. He could be heard crying.
As the video continues, one of the officials is seen trying to take the phone away from the member of the public who had caught the incident on video.
The motive behind the video as well as the location of the incident is still not known.
Sowetan reached out to both TPMD and MMC of community safety, Grandi Theunissen, Isaac Mahamba, and respectively; however they could not give further information about the incident but confirmed knowing about it.
Mahamba said they were still compiling a statement in response to the video and that said the information will be sent out by Monday.
“We are still busy with our investigations, we are on it and we shall issue a correspondence soon. The incident is said to have happened in the north of Pretoria, Hammanskraal; that’s all I can say for now, he said. He had not sent out the statement by the time of publication of this story.
Video of Tshwane police allegedly driving over apprehended suspect surfaces
Incident is said to have happened in Hammanskraal
Image: Screengrab
Tshwane municipality is investigating an incident in which metro police are captured on video using their official vehicle to drive over a suspect they had apprehended.
The video made the rounds on Monday on X, formally known as Twitter, with a caption that suggests that the cops had intentionally drove over the man.
In the video, three male officers in Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) uniform are seen holding the man’s arms and assisting him to stand up and lining him up in front of the approaching TMPD vehicle. Seconds later the man is seen lying on the ground trying to stand up. He could be heard crying.
As the video continues, one of the officials is seen trying to take the phone away from the member of the public who had caught the incident on video.
The motive behind the video as well as the location of the incident is still not known.
Sowetan reached out to both TPMD and MMC of community safety, Grandi Theunissen, Isaac Mahamba, and respectively; however they could not give further information about the incident but confirmed knowing about it.
Mahamba said they were still compiling a statement in response to the video and that said the information will be sent out by Monday.
“We are still busy with our investigations, we are on it and we shall issue a correspondence soon. The incident is said to have happened in the north of Pretoria, Hammanskraal; that’s all I can say for now, he said. He had not sent out the statement by the time of publication of this story.
About 225 Tshwane metro officers investigated for corruption
Two TMPD officers accused of truck hijacking granted bail, return to work
JMPD officers to wear body cameras to deal with bribery and corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos