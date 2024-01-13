×

South Africa

ANC 112th anniversary celebrations under way in Mbombela

13 January 2024 - 10:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ANC leadership led by President Cyril Ramaphosa cut a cake at the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations last year at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Spirits are high at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, where the ANC will hold its 112th anniversary rally on Saturday.

The streets are painted black, green and gold as hundreds of ANC members make their way to listen to the party's much anticipated January 8 statement.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to supporters and South Africans at large.

His address is expected to not only set the tone for the election year ahead but also to reflect on the state of the party, its challenges and deliver a message of hope for its future and its ability to restore the confidence of the South African electorate.

Economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption and renewal of the ANC are expected to feature strongly in the statement which was approved by the party's national executive committee this week.

TimesLIVE

