×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Repair work on Cape Town bridge nearing completion, city says

Once repair work is completed Woodstock's Lower Church Street bridge will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing for road users and local businesses: MMC

13 January 2024 - 13:24
The City of Cape Town says its maintanance work over the past six months to Woodstock's Lower Church Street bridge, shown here, is nearing completion. The repair work is to improve the safety and operational standards of the bridge.
The City of Cape Town says its maintanance work over the past six months to Woodstock's Lower Church Street bridge, shown here, is nearing completion. The repair work is to improve the safety and operational standards of the bridge.
Image: Supplied

Extensive repairs over six months to Cape Town’s Woodstock Lower Church Street bridge, which connects the suburb to the N1, are nearing completion, the City of Cape Town says. 

The city’s urban mobility directorate said the maintenance work, which involves the installation of precast concrete handrails, replacing damaged balustrades and structural defect repairs on the beams and columns of the bridge, is expected to be completed by January 31. 

The repairs also include the top of the bridge, as well as the soffits of the deck over the N1 freeway. The city warned motorists to expect delays on the N1 near the bridge until the end of January. 

“There are traffic accommodation options in place along FW de Klerk Boulevard (N1) and road users are encouraged to adhere to all traffic control measures,” the city said. 

These include reduction in traffic speed limits to 60km/h when work is under way, temporary lane closures and a stop-and-go system.

The repair and rehabilitation of the existing vehicular bridge structure at Lower Church Street is required to improve the safety and operational standards of the bridge. This includes damage to the existing structure resulting from impact or traffic accidents at various locations,” said Rob Quintas, the city’s MMC for urban mobility.

“By doing this work, we are further mitigating degradation of the structure due to concrete spalling and theft. The structure will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing for all road users and local businesses.”

TimesLIVE

Disruptive rain for parts of SA and cut-off low barrels towards the Cape

While disruptive rainfall was forecast across five provinces, together with localised flooding risks, hot and uncomfortable conditions were expected ...
News
2 weeks ago

Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape

Rescuers were preparing to airlift a seriously injured person as a second cold front on Thursday worsened a trail of destruction across parts of the ...
News
6 months ago

Painful Christmas for families of Boksburg explosion victims

It will be a painful and traumatic Christmas for the families of the victims of last year's tanker explosion in Boksburg as they commemorate the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE | South Africa's Press Conference at ICJ
Israel presents its case at the ICJ