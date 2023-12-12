×

South Africa

Move is part of plan to reduce financial inconsistencies

No more payments of cash grants at post offices

Move is part of plan to make branches cashless and reduce financial inconsistencies

By Katharine Child - 12 December 2023 - 08:04
The Post Office’s business rescue practitioners say the institution can be resurrected, but it will be a major undertaking. Picture: SUPPLIED
Postbank will no longer pay social grants in cash to recipients at pay points.

The announcement came weeks after the Post Office business rescue plan detailed how payouts increase the risk of robberies, financial misappropriation and financial inconsistencies.

