South Africa

Families of children suspected to be abducted by 'caregivers' sought by police

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2024 - 14:24

Mpumalanga police are looking for the families of two children who were found with two women posing as caregivers.

The women were arrested over the festive season in connection with the alleged abduction of a four-month-old baby girl at Thubelihle in Kriel on December 28.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Grace Gumbo, 26, and Mercy Tsoko, 28, were found with three children when they were arrested in a shack in Ogies on New Year's Day.

The other two children are:

  • a three-year-old boy believed to have been abducted in Marble Hall in April; and
  • an eight-month-old baby girl from Springs who was allegedly stolen in September.

Police received a tip-off from community members about the two women who were pretending to be caregivers. The women appeared in court on Tuesday and are due to reappear on Wednesday on charges of abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Anyone with information can contact the Kriel SAPS on 082-798-0723 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

