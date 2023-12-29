A four-month-old baby girl has been “stolen” by two women who allegedly impersonated caregivers in Kriel, Mpumalanga.
The child's mother said she was taken on Thursday.
On Friday police asked the community to help find and reunite Lalicia Magumbu with her mom.
“According to information, the women approached Lalicia Magumbu's mother at her home in Thubelihle outside Kriel and promised to donate food for the baby,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“The two are said to have indicated that before they could donate, they needed to take the child to the clinic for immunisation.
“The girl was not brought back by the two women.
“According to the family, the baby was wearing a pink babygrow.”
Police called on anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to assist by contacting the Kriel police on 082-798-0723 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
Four-month-old baby allegedly stolen by 'caregivers' in Kriel
Image: Supplied
