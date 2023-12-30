×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Prophet' arrested after woman, daughter raped and killed in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2023 - 13:50
A 35-year-old suspect from Jane Furse was after he allegedly raped and murdered a mother and her daughter. Stock photo.
A 35-year-old suspect from Jane Furse was after he allegedly raped and murdered a mother and her daughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 35-year-old man from Jane Furse in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a woman and her daughter in Oaks village on Saturday morning. 

“The police were notified of a murder from Willows Clinic. They rushed there and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds on the neck,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. 

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

Mashaba said the deceased’s sister told police her sister had told her before she died that she and her daughter had been stabbed by the suspect, who is alleged to be a prophet.

The daughter, 20, was found dead in the sitting room of their house, half naked with a stab wound on the neck and signs she had been raped.

“On searching the house, the deceased's five-year-old younger brother was found tied with tape in his room.” 

Police traced the suspect who was arrested and detained at Hoedspruit police station. 

The motive behind the killing is unknown.

“However, it is alleged the 37-year-old woman used to consult the suspect as he was practising as a prophet.” 

TimesLIVE 

84-year-old Limpopo rape victim escapes after assailant 'falls asleep'

An 84-year-old woman was raped at her home in Mookgophong in Limpopo, police said on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga man charged with statutory rape of teenage girl

A 23-year-old man from Bushbuckridge is behind bars after his family called police when they found him with a 15-year-old girl.
News
3 days ago

Manhunt for suspect who kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old in Malamulele

Police in Malamulele have launched a manhunt for an unknown male suspect after the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin