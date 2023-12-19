A Durban sports coach who is charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Durban sports coach accused of statutory rape granted bail
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A Durban sports coach who is charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday.
The man, 53, who made a brief appearance before Ada van Vuuren in the Durban magistrate's court, was warned not make any contact with the victim, with whom he is said to have had a relationship.
Shortly before granting bail to the multiple Comrades medallist, Van Vuuren noticed a woman crying in the public gallery.
She asked the woman what her interest in the case was, and the lady said she was the victim's mother. The magistrate spoke to the mother briefly and advised her to find an alternative club for the teenager.
Van Vuuren also ordered the accused to hand over his cellphone for cyber-analysis by 4pm on Tuesday.
The coach's family was present in court.
The matter has been adjourned to January 25 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
