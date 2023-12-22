×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Manhunt for suspect who kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old in Malamulele

22 December 2023 - 07:06
The 15-year-old was alone in the Malamulele CBD on Tuesday when an unknown man threatened her with a firearm, forced her into his vehicle and drove off. File image.
The 15-year-old was alone in the Malamulele CBD on Tuesday when an unknown man threatened her with a firearm, forced her into his vehicle and drove off. File image.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Police in Malamulele have launched a manhunt for an unknown male suspect after the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, said information indicates the 15-year-old was alone in the Malamulele CBD on Tuesday at about 5pm when an unknown man threatened her with a firearm, forced her into his vehicle and drove off.

The suspect drove to an unknown area raped the victim inside his vehicle.

“The next day the suspect dropped her at a taxi rank and drove off. She boarded a taxi and went home,” he said.

Mashaba said police investigations are ongoing.

Police have urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to report at Malamulele police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, report to their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Rape charge questioned in Kirsten Kluyts case as evidence refutes it

The issue of whether Kristen Kluyts was raped before her murder came under the spotlight as fresh details from the post mortem report compiled after ...
News
2 days ago

Durban sports coach accused of statutory rape granted bail

A Durban sports coach who is charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Durban coach makes brief appearance on statutory rape charge

A prominent sports coach charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old made a brief appearance at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin