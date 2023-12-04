The Skukuza regional court on Monday sentenced Friday Ngobeni to 10 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences from six years ago.
Poacher found inside Kruger National Park sentenced to 10 years in prison
The Skukuza regional court on Monday sentenced Friday Ngobeni to 10 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences from six years ago.
The court convicted Ngobeni, 45, of trespassing, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with the serial number obliterated.
On November 29 2017, rangers were patrolling in the Kruger National Park in a helicopter at Stols Nek and spotted Ngobeni and his co-accused Mastel Ngobeni, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
“They were found in possession of a firearm, ammunition and an axe. They were granted bail and absconded. Later, Friday was rearrested after a warrant of arrest was issued, but his co-accused is still at large.
“The accused pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty.”
