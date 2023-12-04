×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Poacher found inside Kruger National Park sentenced to 10 years in prison

By TimesLIVE - 04 December 2023 - 18:08
Friday Ngobeni.
Friday Ngobeni.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Skukuza regional court on Monday sentenced Friday Ngobeni to 10 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences from six years ago.  

The court convicted Ngobeni, 45, of trespassing, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with the serial number obliterated.  

On November 29 2017, rangers were patrolling in the Kruger National Park in a helicopter at Stols Nek and spotted Ngobeni and his co-accused Mastel Ngobeni, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

“They were found in possession of a firearm, ammunition and an axe. They were granted bail and absconded. Later, Friday was rearrested after a warrant of arrest was issued, but his co-accused is still at large. 

“The accused pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty.”

TimesLIVE 

Poacher sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos

A poacher from Mozambique has been convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos in the Kruger National Park.
News
5 months ago

Mozambican rhino poacher sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment

A rhino poacher has more than two decades to reflect on the havoc he wreaked on South Africa's endangered species after the Skukuza regional court ...
News
9 months ago

Poacher arrested in Kruger Park sentenced to 11 years

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to an effective 11 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
News
1 year ago

Rhino poacher gets 17 years, accomplice still on the run

The Skukuza regional court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Sylvester Zitha to 17 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
News
1 year ago

Hluhluwe Imfolozi rhino poacher handed 28-year prison sentence

A 45-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to an effective 28 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to hunt rhino, two counts of hunting ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct