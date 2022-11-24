The Skukuza regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to an effective 11 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences.
Isaac Sithlangu was convicted of trespassing inside the Kruger National Park, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sithlangu was initially charged with co-accused Abel Manyike, who earlier pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced in October this year, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
She said Sithlangu absconded after he was granted bail in 2019 and was later re-arrested.
Poacher arrested in Kruger Park sentenced to 11 years
Image: 123RF/albund
In August 2019, the rangers were doing their daily routine in Stolznek section using a helicopter when the accused were spotted. They were found in possession of a firearm, ammunition and hunting weapons and were arrested.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Lot Mgiba handed in a ballistics report which revealed the firearm that was found in his possession was meant to poach rhinos.
Though Sithlangu was sentenced to 14 years for these offences, the court ordered that the terms run concurrently, resulting in an effective 11-year jail term.
