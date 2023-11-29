×

WATCH LIVE |Meyiwa lead investigator returns to the stand

By Staff Reporter - 29 November 2023 - 10:19

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder returns to the stand in the Pretoria high court.

Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, allegedly offered to point out the crime scene to the police in 2020, after he allegedly implicated himself in the crime.

Gininda's evidence is part of a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements by two of the accused.

Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

 

14:18 - Brig Gininda: No, there was no pressure. What was required of us, is regularly briefings to the family.

Adv Mngomezulu: Was there any pressure from the National government to finalise the case?

Brig Gininda: "It falls under the category of unsolved matters and it was the Commissioner who requested that I investigate."

Adv Mngomezulu questions Brig Gininda to explain which category the Meyiwa case fell under.

14:13 - Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents accuseds 1 and 2, questions Brig Gininda on the work done by the Cold Case Unit which Gininda headed in 2021.

14:06 - Court resumes after this morning's adjournment  

Correctional services warden Enerst Jele is manhandled by three accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case – Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – in court on Monday.
12:56 - The police have issued a statement indicating that prison warden, Vusi Jele, has opened a case of assault against accused number 3, 4 and number 5.

 This follows a scuffle that broke out in court on Monday morning.

