WATCH LIVE |Meyiwa lead investigator returns to the stand

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder returns to the stand in the Pretoria high court.

Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, allegedly offered to point out the crime scene to the police in 2020, after he allegedly implicated himself in the crime.

Gininda's evidence is part of a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements by two of the accused.

Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty.