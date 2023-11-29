WATCH LIVE |Meyiwa lead investigator returns to the stand
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues
The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder returns to the stand in the Pretoria high court.
Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, allegedly offered to point out the crime scene to the police in 2020, after he allegedly implicated himself in the crime.
Gininda's evidence is part of a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements by two of the accused.
Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's murder.
They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.
They have all pleaded not guilty.
14:18 - Brig Gininda: No, there was no pressure. What was required of us, is regularly briefings to the family.
Adv Mngomezulu: Was there any pressure from the National government to finalise the case?
Brig Gininda: "It falls under the category of unsolved matters and it was the Commissioner who requested that I investigate."
Adv Mngomezulu questions Brig Gininda to explain which category the Meyiwa case fell under.
14:13 - Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, who represents accuseds 1 and 2, questions Brig Gininda on the work done by the Cold Case Unit which Gininda headed in 2021.
14:06 - Court resumes after this morning's adjournment
12:56 - The police have issued a statement indicating that prison warden, Vusi Jele, has opened a case of assault against accused number 3, 4 and number 5.
This follows a scuffle that broke out in court on Monday morning.
@SowetanLIVE Prison warden Vusi Enerst Jele has opened a case of assault following Monday's scuffle in court.— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) November 29, 2023
The case is opened against Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, and Mthokoziseni Maphisa #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/eBjONRlpOd
State prosecutor Adv George Baloyi ask Gininda about the allegations that he was present when Ntanzi was assaulted and forced to sign a pre-written confession.— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) November 29, 2023
Gininda denies the allegations stating that on the day he was busy with admin duties at national office.@SowetanLIVE
SowetanLIVE