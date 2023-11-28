LIVE BLOG | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused complain about handcuffs

14: 40 - Ntanzi and his attorney, Mjiyako wanted Ntanzi to confess to a magistrate

"As I was approaching, accused number two stood up and said this is my attorney, Mr Mjiyako," he said.

Gininda says that Mjiyako produced his ID and a document from the Legal Practice Council (LPC) confirming that he was an attorney.

"Mr Mjiyako wanted to know who the prosecutor was and I told him it was Advocate Baloyi. Thereafter he, Mr Mjiyako and the accused had a discussion which gave rise to the need for a confession in front of a magistrate."

Gininda says following that discussion that they had, arrangements were then made for Ntanzi to make a second confession statement in front of a magistrate in the presence of his legal representative.

Gininda explains that Ntanzi did not distance himself from the confession he made before Colonel Raphadu and talks to confess before a magistrate happened with Mjiyako present. Gininda says the confession eventually happened.

"We looked at both confessions ( of Ntanzi) and extensive investigations began and I can say my Lord, 99.9 percent was corroborated," he said.